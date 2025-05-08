ThunderBolts Drop Opener on Late Comeback
May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored eight runs over their final two innings to knock off the ThunderBolts in their season-opener Thursday night 10-3 at Wintrust Field.
A hit and an error led to a quick Schaumburg run but the ThunderBolts were able to grasp an early lead thanks to three runs in the top of the second inning. Dakota Kotowski hit a leadoff single and stood at second with two outs when Winder Diaz drove him in with a single. Jose Curpa walked and Kyle Harbison came up with an RBI base hit. A throwing error let Curpa score, making it 3-1.
After the strong start, the Windy City offense went quiet. They managed just two hits the rest of the night.
Schaumburg got a run in the bottom of the second but the Bolts still led 3-2 into the bottom of the seventh. That's when Satchell Norman hit a one-out double, the first extra-base hit of the game. Alec Craig singled and Christian Fedko walked to load the bases before Anthony Calarco cleared them with a go-ahead three-run double.
Kyle Fitzgerald tacked on two more runs with a single later in the seventh and Andrew Sojka put it away with a two-run triple in the eighth.
Aaron Glickstein (1-0) picked up the win with two shutout innings of relief for Schaumburg. Caleb Riedel (0-1) pitched well in relief for the Bolts but took the loss, allowing two runs in four innings.
On Friday, the ThunderBolts return to Crestwood for their home opener. They take on the Washington Wild Things with Bobby Vath making his season debut on the mound. Washington counters with Zach Kirby. First pitch from Ozinga Field is slated for 6:35 CDT with fireworks set to follow the game. Fans not in attendance can find broadcast details at wcthunderbolts.com.
