Sandle Named Frontier League Player of the Week

June 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - ThunderBolts outfielder Michael Sandle on Monday was named the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week that ended on June 29. He is the second ThunderBolt to receive a weekly honor this year after Aaron Evers's Pitcher of the Week award in May.

The ThunderBolts went 5-1 during the week and Sandle led the charge, hitting .579 and amassing a 1.809 OPS. He homered twice, drove in six runs and scored ten more. He also stole three bases. On Friday night, he broke a 4-4 tie with Joliet, by hitting the game-winning home run.

In the month of June, Sandle hit .395 with a .552 on-base percentage and seven home runs.

Sandle is the first ThunderBolt position player to win a weekly award since Axel Johnson was named Player of the Week in July of 2018.

Sandle and the ThunderBolts begin their longest road trip of the year, a 13-gamer that carries them through New Jersey, Brockton, Mississippi and Joliet, on Tuesday evening, when they take on the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium.







