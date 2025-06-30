"Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks, Thursday, July 3rd at 7:30 PM

June 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Watch the night sky light up on Thursday, July 3rd at Ozinga Field as the Village of Crestwood and the Crestwood Rec Commission presents "Sparks at the Park!" F ans are welcome to walk onto the field and enjoy a picnic in the park as we show a movie on our videoboard! Family flick "The Sandlot" will be featured. After the film, an Independence Day Fireworks show will be put on that is sure to amaze! This event is FREE to the public!

WHAT: Crestwood's "Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks

WHEN: Thursday, July 3rd. Gates open at 6:30 pm. Movie is around 7:30 pm. Fireworks no earlier than 9 pm.

MOVIE: The Sandlot

WHERE: Ozinga Field, Crestwood

COST: Free

MORE DETAILS:

- Lawn chairs are allowed on the synthetic turf however they must have rubber flat bottoms. Nothing sharp that can dig into the ground. This will be strictly enforced!

- Easy access to the field can be achived via the field level gate located in the southeast corner of the park by the right field foul pole. Once you park your vehicle, walk around the outside exterier of the park towards home plate. Stay on parking lot level and do not go up any stairs or ramps. Once you reach home plate continue walking east between the stadium and Caesar Park. Walk past the batting cages and you will see field access on ground level.

- Food & Drink is allowed on the field as well. We NEED your help in keeping our turf clean. PLEASE throw out all food and drink (even spilled popcorn) in cans located throughout the facility.

- Peanuts and seeds will NOT be for sale and they are NOT allowed in the ballpark under any circumstances.

- The Grill behind home plate will be open and alcohol will be available. We will have a full menu. Outside food and drink is allowed in the ballpark for this event, but keep our ballpark clean!

Please call the Windy City ThunderBolts with any other questions at 708-489-2255.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.