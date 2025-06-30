Mud Monsters Rally Falls Short

June 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (20-25) comeback came up one run short as they dropped the final game of the series to the Down East Bird Dawgs (18-25) three to two. Starter, Tyree Thompson (4-1) went the distance and was pinned with a loss in the six and final game of the series.

Down East, led off both the second and third innings with solo homeruns from Emmanuel Tapia and Tyler Blaum. Tapia homered for the second time in the series and twelfth time this year. For Blaum it was his first round-tripper on the season.

In the top of the sixth, Tapia once again struck against Thompson, this time with an RBI single to rightfield, bringing home Yassel Pino. The single was the third hit of the week for Tapia against Tyree Thompson.

Bird Dawgs left-hander, Brandon Kaminer (3-1), shut down the Monsters with six innings of shutout pitching. In the seventh, TJ Czyz came on in relief of Kaminer. Karell Paz (2-for-4), singled to rightfield, followed by a Nilo Rijo (0-for-2) walk, his second of the day. Two batters later, Ryan Cash (1-for-4) brought home Paz and Rijo with a single to right-centerfield.

In the ninth, the Mud Monsters had a runner on first with two outs and Brayland Skinner (1-for-5) at the plate. Skinner singled to rightfield, sending a runner to third. Travis Holt came to the plate with a chance to tie or win the game. Nate Roof, closer for Down East, got Holt to fly out to centerfield to end the ballgame.

The Mud Monsters, dropped to 4-8 against the Bird Dawgs this year. They travel to Evansville for a three-game series against the Otters on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Brian Williams is set to get the ball for the Mud Monsters in game one of the series. Williams has thrown the ball well all year for Mississippi as he looks to build off his performance Wednesday (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K). The Mud Monsters are 4-2 against the Otters. The two teams have six games left in the season, three in Evansville and three in Mississippi.







