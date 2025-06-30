Brian Williams Becomes First Weekly Award Winner in Mud Monsters History

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have made a little history this week, as right-hander Brian Williams has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - the first-ever weekly award winner in franchise history.

Williams earned the honor after throwing seven scoreless innings in a crucial start against the Down East Bird Dawgs, helping the Mud Monsters even the series in front of the home crowd at Trustmark Park. He allowed just two hits, walked none, and struck out seven, turning in one of the best performances by any Mississippi pitcher this season.

In his rookie Frontier League campaign and third season of professional baseball overall, the 27-year-old righty leads the Mud Monsters with 43 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and holds a WHIP just over 1.01. He's been consistent, composed, and a major part of Mississippi's success so far this summer.

2025 Frontier League Weekly Award Winners

Week 1 - INF Ethan Wilder (Washington), RHP Aaron Evers (Windy City)

Week 2 - OF Justin Gideon (Québec), RHP Teague Conrad (Gateway)

Week 3 - OF Graham Brown (Evansville), LHP Gunnar Kines (Joliet)

Week 4 - INF Armani Smith (Florence), RHP Anthony Escobar (Lake Erie)

Week 5 - INF Anthony Calarco (Schaumburg), RHP Braeden Allemann (Québec)

Week 6 - UTL Hank Zeisler (Florence), LHP Mason Olson (New York)

Week 7 - INF Ian Battipaglia (Joliet), RHP Arlo Marynczak (Tri-City)

Week 8 - OF Michael Sandle (Windy City), RHP Brian Williams (Mississippi)

Upcoming Homestand - Independence Day Weekend

The Mud Monsters return home this Thursday, July 4, to kick off a holiday homestand at Trustmark Park featuring back-to-back nights of fireworks. Join us for the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4 and Independence Day II: The Sequel on July 5 - with baseball, big booms, and red, white, and swamp all weekend long.







