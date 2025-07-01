Offense Explodes In Evansville

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, IN - The Mud Monsters (21-25) dominated the first game of their 3-game series in Evansville on both sides of the ball. A 12-2 win for Mississippi is just what they needed on this short road trip. Every batter in the order had a hit in the ballgame, with seven of the nine either scoring run or driving in a run.

Brayland Skinner (2-for-4) led the game off with a walk. After a two out walk from Victor Diaz (3-for-5), Karell Paz (1-for-5) drilled a 3-run homerun giving the Mud Monsters an early lead. It was the 3rd on the season for Paz, his first since June 11.

The offense kept coming in the top of the second, when Skinner hit a 2-run homer. For Skinner it was his 2nd round tripper, his only other coming on June 14. That wasn't all for Mississippi as Diaz left the yard for a 2-run shot of his own, his 3rd of the season. It was an early 7-0 lead for the Mud Monsters.

Following another shutdown inning from Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Brian Williams, the offense tacked on to their lead. Once again, Skinner doing the damage with a two-run double and scoring a few batters later on a wild pitch.

Williams, the ace of this pitching staff, put up good numbers once again as the right-hander won for the third time in as many starts. The Mud Monsters got 6.1 innings on four hits and two runs from Williams who backed up the last two starts and the recent nomination of Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, the first in Mississippi history.

Kasten Furr (1-for-3) hit the Mud Monsters third 2-run homer of the game in the game, putting up 12 runs for a Mississippi team that struggled at home in "The Swamp" this past week against the Down East Bird Dawgs.

Newly acquired Michael Fowler, and Jeremy Peguero combined to pitch the 2.2 innings. They gave up a single baserunner on a walk and closed out the 21st win of the season for Mississippi.

Brandon Mitchell will get the ball in game two of the series tomorrow from Bosse Field in Evansville. Mitchell struggled his last time out in the fourth inning, getting touched up for six runs in that inning alone. The lefty looks for his 3rd win of the season against the Otters with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 CDT.







