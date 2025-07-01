Three Four-Run Frames Sink Washington at Gateway

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SAUGET, Il. - The Gateway Grizzlies used four-run frames in the first, fourth and sixth innings to pull away from Washington in a 13-6 game to win the series opener against the Wild Things Tuesday at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Andrew Czech hit his 13th homer in defeat and drove in three of Washington's six runs.

Czech started the scoring in the first inning with a two-run single that scored Robert Chayka, who walked to start the inning and Tommy Caufield, who had doubled. Gateway scored four times with two outs in the bottom of the first and added a run in the second on a homer by Dale Thomas, making it 5-2.

Washington was able to claw back and tie the game at 5-5 in the fourth with three. Czech hit his homer out of the stadium in Sauget to cut the deficit to 5-3. Kadon Morton doubled home a fourth run and Three Hillier lifted a sac fly to tie the game. The energy didn't last long, as Gateway scored four more in the fourth on four scoring plays to take a 9-5 lead. Tommy Caufield hit a sac fly in the fifth for Washington's sixth and final run of the game, scoring Jeff Liquori, who tripled off the centerfield wall to start the frame.

Gateway got four off Jackson Hicks after grabbing nine (eight earned) off Washington starter Dominic Puccetti. The four against Hicks were highlights by two homers, one from Edwin Mateo and one from former Wild Thing Cole Brannen.

Czech and Cael Chatham, who pitched a scoreless eighth, had two hits apiece.

The middle game of the series is slated for Wednesday at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT in Sauget. Zach Kirby will take the ball against the Grizzlies, who will throw righty Bennett Stice.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.