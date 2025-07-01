Boomers Edged by Florence in Series Opener

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers played catchup from the beginning, suffering a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Florence Y'Alls in the opener of the midweek series at Wintrust Field.

Florence scored twice with two outs in the top of the first and added a single run in the second to grab a 3-0 edge. John Fiorenza connected on a solo homer in the third and Banks Tolley notched a solo blast in the fourth as the Boomers drew within 3-2. Florence tallied single runs in the fifth and sixth to extend the lead to three runs again at 5-2. Michael Gould, who was celebrating his birthday, singled and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to account for the final. The Boomers brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and ninth but could not even the score.

Cole Cook worked six innings and struck out eight but suffered the loss. Nick Paciorek twirled two scoreless with Dylan Stutsman adding one blank inning out of the bullpen. Tolley finished with three hits while Fiorenza added two for the Boomers, who notched nine in the loss.

The Boomers (27-19) continue the series with Florence on Wednesday night at 6:30pm on Pro Wrestling Night featuring an appearance from Rob Van Dam and a postgame wrestling show. RHP Eric Turner (4-1, 4.20) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







