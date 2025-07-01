LHP Mason Olson Signed by Toronto Blue Jays

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that the Toronto Blue Jays have purchased the contract of left- handed pitcher Mason Olson.

The 23-year-old starter from Spanish Fork, UT, is the second Boulder this season to be grabbed up by an MLB franchise, joining fellow southpaw PJ Labriola -- who was signed in mid-May by the Boston Red Sox.

Olson, in his first professional season out of Brigham Young University, was 3-0 in eight appearances (seven starts) with the red, white, and blue, pitching to an earned run average of 2.57 over 42 innings, striking out 42, and holding opposing to hitters to a batting average of .217.

He was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for June 9-15, after pitching the best nine-inning complete game in Boulders history on June 10th. Olson gave up just one hit and a walk to the first place Sussex County Miners, throwing only 89 pitches while facing the minimum 27 batters.

