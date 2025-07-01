Titans and Rox Suspended, Will Resume Game Tomorrow

Brockton, MA - Due to weather, the conclusion of Tuesday's Ottawa Titans at Brockton Rox series opener has been placed into a suspended state until Wednesday, July 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Campanelli Stadium. The game was put on hold as the bottom of the fourth was slated to begin, tied at four.

With each club leaving runners in scoring position over the first two innings, the Titans pounded with four runs in the top of the third frame against right-hander Santiago Ramirez (ND, 0-4) to jump in front.

In total, the Titans sent nine to the dish against Ramirez - opening the scoring on a bases-loaded RBI single from Nolan McCarthy. Two batters later, with the bases still juiced, Victor Cerny extended the lead with a two-run hit. Next, Jake Sanford's rocket on the ground snuck through the five-hole of second baseman Evan Giordano to plate a fourth run.

Alfredo Villa (ND, 3-2) saw the lead evaporate in the bottom half, as the Rox sent nine of their own to the plate to tie the score. Derek Bender's double with two on got the Rox on the board - before back-to-back RBI singles from Tommy Kretzler and Zach Eldred pulled the game level. All four Rox runs in the third inning came with two outs.

Rox righty Ramirez was done after three - allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits - walking two, hitting two, and striking out five.

Slated to head out for the fourth, Villa's game ends after three - allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits - walking one, and striking out four.

As the Titans made their way onto the field for the bottom of the fourth inning, the game was paused and placed into a suspended state by the umpires. It will be completed in full (9 innings) tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2. It will resume at 11:00 a.m., followed by a seven-inning second game, beginning 30 minutes after the completion of the series opener.

All statistics, pitching lines, and pitching decisions will not be added to season stats until the game concludes tomorrow morning.

After the two games tomorrow, the Ottawa Titans end the three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The second leg of the road trip has the Titans in Sussex County to battle the Miners over the weekend. The team will return home for its final homestand before the All-Star break on Tuesday, July 8, to battle the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

