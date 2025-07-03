Rain Forces Suspension of Series Finale, Will Resume Game July 18

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Brockton, MA - Due to weather, the conclusion of Thursday's Ottawa Titans at Brockton Rox series finale has been placed into a suspended state until Friday, July 18, with a start time to be determined at Campanelli Stadium. The game was put on hold as the bottom of the third was slated to begin, with the Titans ahead 2-0.

It was the Titans with the better opportunities early in the rubber game - loading the bases in the first against right-hander Michael Quigley, who returned to the mound for the Rox for the first time in over a month. With two hits and a walk on base, Victor Cerny lined a payoff offering to the right side of the diamond. Unfortunately, the line drive struck Nolan McCarthy, who was running on the pitch, to force the final out of the frame.

Left-hander Grant Larson was cruising through two innings on the bump for the Titans, striking out a pair. Overall, the Rox left a two-out hit on base in the opening frame, followed by leaving two walks aboard in the second.

Jackie Urbaez put the Titans in front with his team-leading fourth homer of the season against Quigley in the second. The two-run blast pushed the lone two runs across before the skies opened up.

As the Titans made their way onto the field for the bottom of the third inning, the game was paused and placed into a suspended state by the umpires. It will be completed in full (9 innings) when the Titans return to Brockton on Friday, July 18. The resumption time is still TBD. It will be followed by a seven-inning second game, beginning 30 minutes after the completion of this series' rubber match.

All statistics, pitching lines, and pitching decisions will not be added to season stats until the game concludes, when the Titans head back to the New England region after the all-star break on Friday, July 18.

The Ottawa Titans continue their final road trip of the first half, starting a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey. The team will return home for its final homestand before the All-Star break on Tuesday, July 8, to battle the Tri-City ValleyCats, followed by three against the Québec Capitales. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.