Red, White, and Broom: Crushers Slam Door on Sweep

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (24-21) slammed the door on a three-game home sweep of the Joliet Slammers (24-24) with a 3-1 win in front of a sold out Crushers Stadium for Red, White, and Boom!

For the third straight day, Lake Erie got on the board in the bottom of the 1st. 2B Davie Morgan powered an RBI double down the left field line to put the Crushers up 1-0 in the opening frame.

After LHP Darrien Ragins stranded a leadoff double in the 2nd, the Crushers punched another run across on a two-out single by CF Dario Gomez, scoring DH Vincent Byrd Jr. from second base. C Alfredo Gonzalez cashed in Gomez with an RBI single of his own. Though Lake Erie didn't lead 3-0 after one, they led 3-0 after two.

The Slammers put across their first and only run in the 5th on an RBI knock by LF Liam McArthur. It came after a double from CF Chris Davis, Joliet's third double in five innings. Despite the traffic in scoring position, Ragins continued to toss up zeroes.

In the 6th, the Slammers put men on first and second to start the inning, then Ragins took matters into his own hands. On a seemingly perfect bunt, Ragins fielded and glove flipped to third to get the lead runner. Then, Dario Gomez threw an absolute seed to gun down a runner at the plate.

Ragins loves the theatrics, and he played showman on Thursday night. His final line: 6 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, QS.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger came in to relieve Ragins in the 7th and struck out the side in his first inning of work. He mopped up the Slammers in the 8th, then handed the ball to RHP Michael Brewer for the 9th. Brewer set down Joliet 1-2-3 in the 9th and slammed the door on a Crushers sweep.

Darrien Ragins (3-2) got the win in a gutsy quality start, and Joliet's Zac Westcott (2-3) was pinned for the loss despite a quality start of his own. Michael Brewer (7) tied Joliet's Grayson Linderman for most saves in the Midwest Conference.

The Crushers will hit the road to the St. Louis area to take on the Gateway Grizzlies in a weekend series starting tomorrow at 8:05pm ET. The team will return home this coming Tuesday, July 8th at 7:05pm against the Schaumburg Boomers.

