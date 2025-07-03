Boomers Drop Highest Scoring Game in League History

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers finished a crazy series with the Florence Y'Alls by dropping the highest scoring game in league history, suffering a 23-19 loss on Thursday night.

Banks Tolley opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-run homer as the Boomers scored first for the first time in the series. Florence came back with five in the second and the slugfest was on. The Boomers grabbed the lead behind seven runs in the third. Alec Gonzalez put the Boomers ahead with a two-run single, his first professional hit. Michael Gould also doubled home two in the inning.

Eight more runs came across in the fourth as the Boomers opened an 18-8 lead. Anthony Calarco homered twice in the inning and Andrew Sojka posted a three-run double. Florence scored twice in the sixth and scored 11 runs in the seventh to grab the lead, adding two insurance tallies in the ninth. The Boomers had the tying run in the on-deck circle but could not come back.

All nine members of the lineup reached base. Calarco finished with four hits and four RBIs, upping his total to 65 at the halfway point of the season. The 65 RBIs are tied for the third most in single season history. Kyle Fitzgerald and Christian Fedko both tallied three hits in the defeat. The Boomers connected on three homers to surpass the total from the entirety of 2024. The team owns 61 on the season after hitting 59 last year.

