ThunderBolts Drop Third Straight in New Jersey
July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals jumped out to a big early lead on their way to completing a sweep of the ThunderBolts with a 9-1 final at Hinchliffe Stadium Thursday night.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when New Jersey's second hitter, Luis Acevedo, hit a solo home run. They added three more runs the next inning. Dylan Kirkeby walked two Jackals hitters and Patrick Sanchez made him pay, hitting a three-run homer that put the Jackals (17-28) ahead 4-0.
The ThunderBolts (15-33) sent their response from Oscar Serratos, who homered for the second consecutive game in the fifth inning, making the score 4-1.
Walks killed the Bolts the rest of the way. The first two batters in the bottom of the sixth received free passes and an RBI single from Miguel Gomez extended the lead back to four. The Jackals put the game away with four runs in the eighth. The first four batters of the inning walked and the fifth was hit by a pitch. A two-run single from Sanchez capped the scoring.
Offensively, the Bolts were held to three hits, two of them from Serratos, who also had their only hit in yesterday's game two.
Joe Joe Rodriguez started for the Jackals and threw three shutout innings before departing with an injury. Reliever Nick Feretic (1-0) picked up his first professional win, allowing one run in two innings. Dylan Kirkeby (3-4) took the loss for the ThunderBolts. He allowed four runs over 4.1 innings and issued four of the team's 11 walks.
The ThunderBolts' 13-game road trip continues on Friday as they play their first game in team history against the Brockton Rox. Buddie Pindel (3-3, 4.59) starts the opener for the Bolts. First pitch from Campanelli Field is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Boomers Drop Highest Scoring Game in League History - Schaumburg Boomers
- Florence Outlasts Schaumburg in Record Breaker - Florence Y'alls
- Pierce Collects Four Hits in Series Finale Defeat - Evansville Otters
- Glancy's Homer Lifts 'Cats to Series Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Grizzlies Come Back Yet Again, Sweep Washington - Gateway Grizzlies
- Caufield Collects Five Hits in Finale Loss - Washington Wild Things
- Boulders Roll to Series Win over First-Place Miners - New York Boulders
- ThunderBolts Drop Third Straight in New Jersey - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Rain Forces Suspension of Series Finale, Will Resume Game July 18 - Ottawa Titans
- Red, White, and Broom: Crushers Slam Door on Sweep - Lake Erie Crushers
- Crushers Sell out July 3rd Red, White, and Boom Game - Lake Erie Crushers
- SMTTT Night to Feature First-Ever Bobblehead in Mud Monsters History - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Mud Monsters Secure Series Victory - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- ThunderBolts Drop Third Straight in New Jersey
- ThunderBolts Throw Two Complete Games But Lose Doubleheader
- ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey
- "Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks, Thursday, July 3rd at 7:30 PM
- Sandle Named Frontier League Player of the Week