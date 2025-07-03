ThunderBolts Drop Third Straight in New Jersey

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals jumped out to a big early lead on their way to completing a sweep of the ThunderBolts with a 9-1 final at Hinchliffe Stadium Thursday night.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when New Jersey's second hitter, Luis Acevedo, hit a solo home run. They added three more runs the next inning. Dylan Kirkeby walked two Jackals hitters and Patrick Sanchez made him pay, hitting a three-run homer that put the Jackals (17-28) ahead 4-0.

The ThunderBolts (15-33) sent their response from Oscar Serratos, who homered for the second consecutive game in the fifth inning, making the score 4-1.

Walks killed the Bolts the rest of the way. The first two batters in the bottom of the sixth received free passes and an RBI single from Miguel Gomez extended the lead back to four. The Jackals put the game away with four runs in the eighth. The first four batters of the inning walked and the fifth was hit by a pitch. A two-run single from Sanchez capped the scoring.

Offensively, the Bolts were held to three hits, two of them from Serratos, who also had their only hit in yesterday's game two.

Joe Joe Rodriguez started for the Jackals and threw three shutout innings before departing with an injury. Reliever Nick Feretic (1-0) picked up his first professional win, allowing one run in two innings. Dylan Kirkeby (3-4) took the loss for the ThunderBolts. He allowed four runs over 4.1 innings and issued four of the team's 11 walks.

The ThunderBolts' 13-game road trip continues on Friday as they play their first game in team history against the Brockton Rox. Buddie Pindel (3-3, 4.59) starts the opener for the Bolts. First pitch from Campanelli Field is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.