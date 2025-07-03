Glancy's Homer Lifts 'Cats to Series Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (27-19) defeated the Québec Capitales (36-12) 3-2 on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 3,520 fans entered the stadium on Independence Day Celebration #1 and Highmark Member Appreciation Night.

Québec opened the scoring in the third. Arlo Marynczak walked Jesmuel Valentin. Ruben Castro then singled. Julian Boyd had a fielding error on the play prompting Valentin to score to provide the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City countered in the fourth. Kyle Novak and Oscar Campos singled off Braeden Allemann. Ian Walters singled in a run to even the game, 1-1.

Québec retook the lead in the fifth. Arturo De Freitas doubled and went to third on a single from Valentin. Castro brought in De Freitas with a double to pull the Capitales ahead, 2-1.

Walters singled in the seventh. Kevin Rodriguez entered and was greeted by a two-run blast from David Glancy, his first of the season, which put the ValleyCats on top, 3-2.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, allowing two runs, one earned on five hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Allemann was also handed a no-decision. He threw 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Gino Sabatine (2-0) earned the win. He tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, yielding three hits and walked one.

Rodriguez (1-1) received the loss. He went 1.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit, and struck out one.

Liu Fuenmayor registered his fourth save, dominating across 1.2 perfect innings, striking out one.

Tri-City begins a three-game set against the New Jersey Jackals at "The Joe" tomorrow, Friday, July 4 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 3 | QUÉBEC 2

W: Gino Sabatine (2-0)

L: Kevin Rodriguez (1-1)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (4)

Time of Game: 2:28

Attendance: 3,520

