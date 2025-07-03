Mud Monsters Secure Series Victory

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, IN - The Mud Monsters (22-25) ensured a series victory for the first time in two weeks with a 5-1 win over the Evansville Otters (21-25). Brandon Mitchell (3-3) got his third win of the season by shutting down the Otters offense. The Mud Monsters gave up two hits total in the win.

Once again, the starting pitching of the Mud Monsters shined in a win. Mithcell, who didn't make it out of the fourth inning last Thursday, went seven innings while giving up two hits and one run over those seven innings.

The offense started off in the top of the fourth when Kyle Booker (1-for-4), Travis Holt (3-for-4), and Victor Diaz (1-for-4) walked, a red-hot Karell Paz coming off of a homerun the night before laced a two-run double scoring Booker and Holt. Diaz would score on a sacrifice fly making it 3-0 Mississippi.

In the sixth, Travis Holt hit a solo homerun, his team-leading seventh on the season. For Holt it was his first homerun in 15 days since his homer at Windy City. After a Victor Diaz triple, Karell Paz collected his third RBI of the day with a double extending the lead to 5-0.

Mitchell who struck out one shy of a season-high, eight batters, went the longest he's gone in a start this season. Jackson Smith came on in relief and retired the side in order. Smith has been very reliable for the Mud Monsters since rejoining the team a little over a week ago. In the ninth, it was Sergio Sanchez who pitched a quick inning to lock up the 22nd victory of the year for Mississippi.

Rodney Theophile (2-4) will get the ball tomorrow as the Mud Monsters look for the sweep at Bosse Field. Theophile has struggled in three consecutive starts will look for his third win against an Evansville team he beat back on June 3rd. In that start, he went seven innings giving up just two runs on five hits and striking out six.

First pitch is set for 6:35 CDT from Bosse Field. The Mud Monsters sit 6.5 games back of the division leading Gateway Grizzlies.







