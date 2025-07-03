Florence Outlasts Schaumburg in Record Breaker

July 3, 2025

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, won a 23-19 thriller over the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday night to capture the series win. The game makes history as the most runs (42) scored in a single game in Frontier League history.

Evan Webster started the game for Florence and was once again tagged early in this one. Webster allowed his fourth consecutive first-inning home run in his last four starts. The Southpaw didn't have much success in this one going three innings, allowing nine hits and ten runs, but only two earned.

Florence erased an early 3-0 deficit in the second inning, highlighted by two two-run singles from Heladio Moreno and Hank Zeisler. The 5-3 lead quickly disappeared when Schaumburg scored seven more runs to take a 10-5 lead. Florence plated three more runs in the fourth with RBI singles from Tyler Shaneyfelt and Anthony Brocato to make it 10-8 Boomers.

Travis Phelps made his professional debut and was first out of the bullpen in relief for Webster. The outing didn't last long, going just two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven runs in what would be an eight-run fourth for Schaumburg. Conner Mackay finished the inning with the Y'alls down 18-8.

Florence didn't put their head down and went back to work quickly when Anthony Brocato launched another two-run blast, his fifth of the season. The fun continued with a monstrous seventh from Florence, scoring a season-high 11 runs in the inning to battle all the way back and take a 21-18 lead. A total team effort where everyone in the lineup either scored in the inning or had an RBI. No hit was bigger than Moreno's bases-clearing triple to take the lead, which capped off a three-hit and six RBI performance for the rookie.

Mackay dealt 3.1 innings allowing his team to come back down 10 runs, and was awarded with his second win of the season. Jett Lodes followed in the eighth, closing the door on Schaumburg with a six-out save, his fourth of the season.

Some more notable performances included Shaneyfelt's four-hit night and Brocato's three-hit and four-RBI performance. Brendan Bobo and Michael Quinones joined the fun with both nabbing three-hit performances.

Florence will head to Joliet to open up a three-game series with the Slammers on Fourth of July weekend. The first pitch for tomorrow's matchup is set for 6:30 PM CT.







