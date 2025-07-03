Boulders Roll to Series Win over First-Place Miners

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders kicked off Fourth of July Weekend by securing their third consecutive series victory, earning a 7-4 win over the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners (31-16) in the rubber game at Clover Stadium Thursday night.

The Boulders (23-23) came out firing after an 81-minute rain delay, plating four runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run double from 2B Santino Rosso and two- run single by SS Austin Dennis.

After the Miners closed within 4-3, Dennis continued to mash, driving home Rosso with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, then adding another ribby single in New York's two-run eighth.

RHP Aidan Risse (W/ 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K) picked up his second consecutive win, backed by three hitless innings of relief from the quartet of LHP Coby Reeves, and RHPs Scott Harper, Parker Kruglewicz, and Nolan LaMere, with LaMere retiring the final two batters with the bases loaded for his first save of the season.

Also of note:

* 1B Jason Agresti (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 22 games, tying Stephen Cardullo's franchise record with a leadoff single in the third inning

* RF Ryan McCoy (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a first inning single

* Dennis (3-for-4) is now 19-for-31 (.612) in the last 8 games, including 5 multi-hit games

* Manager TJ Stanton tallied his 403rd career regular season win

The Boulders begin a three-game set with the Frontier League-leading Québec Capitales tomorrow (Friday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

