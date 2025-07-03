SMTTT Night to Feature First-Ever Bobblehead in Mud Monsters History

July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - History is about to get a little wobblier.

On Thursday, July 31, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will celebrate SMTTT Night with the first bobblehead giveaway in team history - honoring Southern Miss baseball icon Coach Hill Denson. Presented by Cline Tours, this limited-edition collectible will be available to the first 450 fans who purchase a special ticket package.

Two ticket options are available:

$25 - Game ticket + Hill Denson bobblehead

$75 - Game ticket + Bobblehead + All-You-Can-Eat ballpark fare

Coach Denson didn't just rack up 1,273 wins - he put Southern Miss on the national baseball map, inspired generations of players, and collected enough Hall of Fame inductions to need his own wing. From Hill Denson Field in Hattiesburg to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, his legacy is legendary - and now, for the first time, fans can take it home in bobble form.

It's also Thirsty Thursday, which means fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 beers all night long. Baseball, bobbleheads, and cold drinks - it's a can't-miss night at the ballpark.

Tickets are available now at

https://www.tixr.com/groups/mudmonstersbaseball/sales/smttt-hill-denson-bobblehead-68 or by calling 601-664-7600.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.