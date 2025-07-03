Crushers Sell out July 3rd Red, White, and Boom Game
July 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - On Thursday night against the Joliet Slammers, the Lake Erie Crushers welcomed 4,614 fans to Crushers Stadium for Red, White, and Boom! It is the largest crowd for a Crushers game in 2025.
Lorain County's team continues to grow in attendance numbers over previous seasons and is looking forward to embracing many more fans at Crushers Stadium for the remaining 23 home games this season.
