Mud Monsters Complete Sweep

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, IN - The Mud Monsters (23-25) finished off a rare road sweep of the Evansville Otters (21-26) at Bosse Field Thursday night. It is the second series sweep of the season, both coming against Evansville. Mississippi built up some confidence before their upcoming nine game home stand before the All-Star Break.

Kyle Booker (3-for-5) continued to make a strong push for why he should be going to Tri-City for this year's All-Star Game. Booker got the scoring going in the second as for the third straight game, the Mud Monsters scored first. The Mississippi leftfielder doubled home Nick Hassan (2-for-4) and Andriel Lantigua (1-for-4).

Brayland Skinner and Booker scored on wild pitches to put up a four spot in the top of the second inning. It would be a lead that they would add to when Karell Paz (1-for-2) scampered home when Nilo Rijo (0-for-3) drew the throw on his steal of second base. Rijo is 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts having joined the team just ten days ago.

Rodney Theophile (3-4) scattered 10 hits over 5.1 innings on the mound giving up just two runs to an Otters team that really struggled at the plate against Mud Monsters pitching. Theophile turned the ball over to Michael Fowler who would once again go 1.2 innings like he did just two days ago. He did give up a run making it at the time, a 5-3 ballgame.

The two runs that the Mud Monsters got in the eighth inning proved to be vital to their win. Nick Hassan had a single that scored Karell Paz and Ryan Cash followed with a homerun. For Cash, it was his first of the season with Mississippi.

Chris Barraza struggled with his command in the bottom of the eighth inning, walking two batters along with giving up three runs. Sergio Sanchez came on and mopped up the mess, getting the final out of the eighth and pitching a clean bottom of the ninth to earn his seventh save on the year.

The Mud Monsters return home to the "The Swamp" on Friday to take on the Washinton Wild Things (26-22). The Wild Things will come in having lost three straight and being 4-6 in their last ten games. Luis Devers (4-3), who got a no decision against the Down East Bird Dawgs, will get the ball in game one of the three game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 CDT.







