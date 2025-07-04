Stevens Walks It off as Bird Dawgs Split Twin Bill

July 4, 2025

Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Elias Stevens

KINSTON, N.C -After dropping the resumed opener of Thursday's doubleheader 14-2, the Down East Bird Dawgs stormed back in the nightcap, erasing a four-run deficit and walking off Trois-Rivičres 9-8.

Trois-Rivičres jumped in front in Game 1, scoring three runs in the top of the first as Mathieu Vallee and Justin Farmer each came home on an error, and Brandon Hylton scored on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs fought back in the bottom of the first when Trotter Harlan hit an RBI single, but they left the bases loaded, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

In the top of the second, rain suspended the game and pushed its resumption to the next day. Once play resumed, the Aigles added three runs on a bases-clearing double by Hylton to extend the lead to 6-1.

Each team scored once in the sixth, as Farmer hit a sacrifice fly for Trois-Rivičres and Cameron Masterman came home on an error to make it 7-2.

Trois-Rivičres exploded in the seventh, scoring eight runs to seal a 14-2 win.

Danny Beal (1-3) took the loss, allowing four earned runs and walking five over 1 1/3 innings before the game was suspended.

Bronson Chapple (1-0) earned the win, striking out seven over 4 1/3 innings in relief of Aigles starter Mike Hansell, who pitched one inning and allowed one run on three hits.

Despite the loss, the Bird Dawgs out-hit the Aigles 10-7.

Vallee had a standout performance in Game 1, stealing a Frontier League single-game record six bases.

Trois-Rivičres came out hot in the nightcap, scoring twice in the first as Hylton and Chris Burgess each delivered an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the bottom half with back-to-back RBI singles from Yassel Pino and Harlan to tie it 2-2.

Elias Stevens and Trey Law each hit an RBI single in the second to put the Bird Dawgs in front, 4-2.

The Aigles rallied in the third, scoring six runs to reclaim the lead at 8-4.

The Bird Dawgs bounced right back when Masterman ripped a double to bring a run across in the home half of the third, and the momentum carried over into the fourth when Masterman launched a three-run homer to tie the game at 8-8.

Both bullpens held until the bottom of the seventh, when Stevens launched a walk-off homer to right-center to give the Bird Dawgs a 9-8 win in the seven-inning game.

David Tiburcio (1-0) earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings with one strikeout. Bird Dawgs starter Spencer Johnston went three innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits.

Alexander Castro (1-3) took the loss after surrendering the walk-off. Nathan Landry started for the Aigles and allowed four runs on three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs improved to 20-26 and now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 of the six-game set is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 4.

