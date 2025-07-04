Mud Monsters 2-1 Win over Washington Wild Things

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (24-25) claimed their fourth straight win. This time it was a close contestant against the Washington Wild Things (26-23) that saw the Mud Monsters come away with a 2-1 victory. Luis Devers was spectacular throughout the ballgame, as he earned his fifth win of the season.

Washington had many chances over the course of the game as they threatened more often than not. The Wild Things finished the ballgame by leaving a total of 12 men on base. Mississippi stranded half that number and ended up outhitting the Wild Things.

Started for Washington, Kobe Foster, and Luis Devers dueled over the first five innings. However, Foster and Washington shortstop, Ethan Wilder, were both ejected in the top of the sixth inning after a called strike three set down Wilder on strikes.

In the seventh, Devers finished his outing by striking out Wilder's replacement Tyler Young on three pitches. Mississippi got their two runs in the bottom half when Nilo Rijo (1-for-3) singled to center and stole second and third. Following walks by Nick Hassan (0-for-2) and Ryan Cash (0-for-2), Kasten Furr (2-for-3) came in clutch with a bloop single down the rightfield line. Rijo and Hassan scored on the play giving the Mud Monsters the advantage.

Gage Bihm came on in the eighth and gave up a run to Washington, but stranded runners at first and second by getting a groundball to Hassan at first. In the ninth, Sergio Sanchez came on to get his eighth save of the year. It was not an easy one for the right-hander as he walked the first two batters. After a sacrifice bunt, Washington had second and third with just one out. Sanchez proceeded to get a shallow fly ball to Kyle Booker in left field and struck out reigning MVP Tyreque Reed to end the ballgame.

Having won four in a row, the Mud Monsters hand the ball to Tyree Thompson (4-1) who will matchup against Jordan DiValerio (5-2). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 CDT from TrustMark Park as the Mud Monsters will look to make it five straight.







