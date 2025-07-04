Jackals Supply the Fireworks; Defeat ValleyCats for Fourth Straight Victory

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (18-28) defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats (27-20) 8-4 on Friday night.

The Jackals opened with a four-run first beginning with a Ryan Ford RBI-double that scored Bryson Parks. Two batters later, Arbert Cipion singled, scoring Luis Acevedo and Ford. Jimmy Costin followed with a single to plate Cipion.

The ValleyCats answered in the bottom of the first on an Oscar Campos double and a Jake Reinisch single to make it 4-2.

Bryson Parks added on another run on a solo home run in the second inning, growing the lead to 5-2. Tri-City brought the margin back down to two in the home third when Josh Leslie hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Javeyan Williams, but Parks replied with a sacrifice fly of his own in the top of the fourth, scoring Trevor Sheehan, increasing the lead to 6-3.

In the fifth, Miguel Gomez doubled with two outs, bringing in Cipion and Costin to extend the lead to 8-3. Tri-City scored one run in the seventh when Oscar Campos got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Down four, Tri-City had the tying run at the plate twice, but failed to score.

Francis Ferguson (W, 2-3) earned the win after throwing 6.2 innings, allowing four runs with four strikeouts. Gabriel Cotto relieved and got the final out of the seventh. Dusty Baird put up two zeroes in the eighth and ninth with one strikeout. Cam Jones (L, 0-2) took the loss, tossing 1.1 innings, conceding five runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.

The Jackals continue their series against the ValleyCats tomorrow night. First pitch from Troy is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







