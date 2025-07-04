Jackals Strike Early, Bullpen Shuts Down ThunderBolts En Route to Series Sweep

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (17-28) took down the Windy City Thunderbolts (15-33) 9-1 to sweep the series.

Luis Acevedo got the Jackals off to a hot start in the bottom of the first inning when he hit a solo home run to give them a 1-0 lead.

The Jackals added on in the second when Patrick Sanchez hit a home run with Arbert Cipion and Jimmy Costin on base, to make it 4-0.

The Thunderbolts responded in the fifth with a solo home run from Oscar Cerratos to make it 4-1.

The Jackals tacked on another in the sixth when Ryan Ford scored on a single from Miguel Gomez, making it 5-1.

The Jackals expanded their lead in the eighth. First with the bases loaded Jake DeLeo scored when Jimmy Costin walked. The next batter, Sebastian Mueller, got hit by a pitch, scoring Cipion to make it 7-1. A batter later, Sanchez came through with a two run single to make it a 9-1 game.

Jackals' starter Joe Joe Rodriguez (ND, 2-5) pitched three innings before exiting due to injury. He faced one over the minimum and struck out four. Nick Feretic (W, 1-0) relieved and threw two innings, giving up one run on one hit, while striking out two. Logan Waltz tossed one inning, giving up one hit and striking out two. Gabriel Cotto threw one inning and walked one. Dusty Baird threw one inning, striking out two and walking one. Anthony Leak tossed the ninth and retired the side in order.

Thunderbolts' pitcher Dylan Kirkeby (L, 1-3) tossed 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out three. Bryce Hellgeth threw two thirds of an inning, walking three. Caleb Riedel threw two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one. Edgar Rodriguez walked the bases loaded in the eighth, giving up all three runs before being replaced by Ronny Dominguez, who threw one inning, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow as they head to Tri-City to face the Valleycats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.







