No Fireworks, Just an Unreal Crushers' Comeback Win on the Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, IL - It takes 27 outs to win a baseball game. On a Fourth of July Friday Night in Sauget, the Lake Erie Crushers (25-21) used up 26 of theirs before stunning the Gateway Grizzlies (29-19) in extra innings by a score of 2-1.

Both starting pitchers were tremendous on Friday. Gateway's RHP Gage Vailes dueled with the Frontier League ERA leader, RHP Anthony Escobar, through seven innings, but the first blood came in the bottom of the 7th.

Escobar had stranded runners in scoring position in three previous innings of his start, and he was trying to do so again after Gateway put men on first and second with nobody out. At that point, Escobar had amounted 26 2/3 straight scoreless innings against the Grizzlies dating back to last season across four starts. But, he wouldn't give that up easily, especially late in a 0-0 game.

CF Cole Brannen came up and tried to bunt both runners into scoring position, but he failed three times, fouling out on the last attempt for a strikeout. Then, 2B Gabe Holt, whose strikeout rate rests below 7%, came up in a bat-to-ball, contact situation.

After a grueling nine pitch at-bat, Escobar punched out Holt for out number two with both runners standing at second and third after a double steal.

Then, with C Jose Alvarez at the plate in a 1-0 count, C Derek Vegas was crossed up on a fastball from Escobar. Vegas called for a slider, but Escobar threw a fastball right through Vegas' five-hole to the backstop, allowing Gateway to score their first run of the game and their first run against Escobar in almost 27 innings. Escobar got a flyout two pitches later to end the frame, but Gateway led 1-0 with Lake Erie struggling at the plate.

The 8th inning was very quiet from the Crushers against RHP Matt Hickey, and the 1-0 Gateway lead held into the 9th with LHP Leoni De La Cruz looking for a save and retribution for the 2024 Wild Card Game.

And who would he face to lead off the inning? Number 16 in Purple, DH Vincent Byrd Jr., who homered off of De La Cruz to win the aforementioned Wild Card Game.

This time, however, De La Cruz shed his demon and struck out Byrd for out number one. He made quick work of Derek Vegas for his second strikeout. Then, having 3B Jaidan Quinn in a two-strike count, Quinn bounced a chopper in front of home plate. De La Cruz, being a lefty, failed to position his body as he was coming to field the ball, so he threw high to first base, taking 1B DJ Stewart's foot just barely off the bag.

The Crushers had life, and when you give this team an inch, they'll take a mile.

2B Davie Morgan battled and battled with De La Cruz in a nine-pitch slog, until Morgan finally dunked a single into center field, allowing PR Zach Campbell to go first to third. With De La Cruz' pitch count approaching 30 in the inning, LF Burle Dixon smelled blood in the water and didn't miss his shot.

On a 1-0 pitch, left on left, Dixon lined a single in front of the right fielder to put a lone tally in Lake Erie's run column and tie the game 1-1 - the only run-scoring hit of the game. Three times the Crushers were down to their final strike, usurping the two times in the 2024 Wild Card Game they were in the same position.

LHP Kenny Pierson pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 9th to send the game to extra innings, and after taking almost three hours and 26 outs to score their first run, it only took the Crushers one pitch to score their second.

RHP Francis Peguero for Gateway fielded a bunt from 1B Alfredo Gonzalez, a perfect bunt down the third base line, and sailed it into right field, allowing CF Dario Gomez to score as the automatic runner at second base. The Crushers threatened for more in the 10th, but came away with just a slim 2-1 lead.

RHP Michael Brewer had to deal with the automatic runner as well, but similar to the nature of the runner, Brewer was automatic himself. He blew the doors off Jose Alvarez and Victor Castillo for strikeouts to start the bottom of the 10th, then got DJ Stewart to foul out to new 3B Zach Campbell for the final out of a 4th of July classic at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

LHP Kenny Pierson (2-1) got the win for his 9th inning of relief. RHP Francis Peguero (2-3), despite the run being unearned, was pinned with the loss. Michael Brewer (8) now leads the Frontier League Midwest Conference in saves as he looks for an All-Star nod this weekend.

Well, if you missed this one, shame on you! But thankfully these two teams will match up once again tomorrow, July 5th at 8:05pm ET as the Crushers look for their 5th straight win. The team will return home this coming Tuesday, July 8th at 7:05pm against the Schaumburg Boomers. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

