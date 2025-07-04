Bird Dawgs Fourth of July Spoiled by Late Aigles Surge

KINSTON, N.C - On Independence Day at Grainger Stadium, the Down East Bird Dawgs saw a tight game unravel late as the Trois-Rivičres Aigles erupted for 10 runs in the eighth inning to hand the Bird Dawgs a 12-6 loss.

Trois-Rivičres opened the scoring in the fourth as Louis-Philippe Pelletier doubled to drive in a run and take a 1-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the bottom of the fifth when Emmanuel Tapia hit his 13th homer of the year to tie it, and Cameron Masterman singled to bring home a run and give them a 2-1 lead.

John Montes hit an RBI single for the Aigles in the seventh to tie the game at 2.

Trois-Rivičres exploded for 10 runs on six hits in the eighth to take a 12-2 lead.

Tapia walked with the bases loaded to bring home a run in the eighth, and the Bird Dawgs scored three more in the ninth as Stephen DiTomaso hit an RBI single, Trey Law doubled to drive in a run, and Yassel Pino hit a sacrifice fly to make it 12-6.

Drew Durst (1-7) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits over 1 1/3 innings in relief of Drew Henderson, who delivered a quality start with six innings and two runs allowed.

Harry Rutkowski (2-2) earned the win, recording the final two outs of the seventh in relief of José Ramírez, who allowed two runs on four hits across 6 1/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs fell to 20-27 with the series tied at two games apiece. Game 5 against Trois-Rivičres is set for Saturday, July 5, at 7 p.m.

