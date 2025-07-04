Bird Dawgs Fourth of July Spoiled by Late Aigles Surge
July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C - On Independence Day at Grainger Stadium, the Down East Bird Dawgs saw a tight game unravel late as the Trois-Rivičres Aigles erupted for 10 runs in the eighth inning to hand the Bird Dawgs a 12-6 loss.
Trois-Rivičres opened the scoring in the fourth as Louis-Philippe Pelletier doubled to drive in a run and take a 1-0 lead.
The Bird Dawgs responded in the bottom of the fifth when Emmanuel Tapia hit his 13th homer of the year to tie it, and Cameron Masterman singled to bring home a run and give them a 2-1 lead.
John Montes hit an RBI single for the Aigles in the seventh to tie the game at 2.
Trois-Rivičres exploded for 10 runs on six hits in the eighth to take a 12-2 lead.
Tapia walked with the bases loaded to bring home a run in the eighth, and the Bird Dawgs scored three more in the ninth as Stephen DiTomaso hit an RBI single, Trey Law doubled to drive in a run, and Yassel Pino hit a sacrifice fly to make it 12-6.
Drew Durst (1-7) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits over 1 1/3 innings in relief of Drew Henderson, who delivered a quality start with six innings and two runs allowed.
Harry Rutkowski (2-2) earned the win, recording the final two outs of the seventh in relief of José Ramírez, who allowed two runs on four hits across 6 1/3 innings.
The Bird Dawgs fell to 20-27 with the series tied at two games apiece. Game 5 against Trois-Rivičres is set for Saturday, July 5, at 7 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs deliver a pitch
Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2025
- Cruz Homers Three Times as Otters Fall in Opener - Evansville Otters
- No Fireworks, Just an Unreal Crushers' Comeback Win on the Fourth of July - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boomers Celebrate Independence Day with Walk-off Win - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boomers Celebrate Independence Day with Walk off Win - Schaumburg Boomers
- Grizzlies Collapse Late, Lose Heartbreaker - Gateway Grizzlies
- Bird Dawgs Fourth of July Spoiled by Late Aigles Surge - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Mud Monsters 2-1 Win over Washington Wild Things - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Wild Things Drop Fourth Consecutive Contest to Open Weekend Set - Washington Wild Things
- Florence Routs Joliet for Fourth of July Win - Florence Y'alls
- Agresti & Boulders Provide Own Fireworks Take Series Opener in Slugfest vs Québec - New York Boulders
- Jackals Supply the Fireworks; Defeat ValleyCats for Fourth Straight Victory - New Jersey Jackals
- Titans Shock Miners to Take Opener - Ottawa Titans
- ThunderBolts Win Game One in Brockton - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Mud Monsters Complete Sweep - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Jackals Strike Early, Bullpen Shuts Down ThunderBolts En Route to Series Sweep - New Jersey Jackals
- Stevens Walks It off as Bird Dawgs Split Twin Bill - Down East Bird Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Bird Dawgs Fourth of July Spoiled by Late Aigles Surge
- Stevens Walks It off as Bird Dawgs Split Twin Bill
- Bird Dawgs and Aigles Suspended in Second Inning
- Bird Dawgs Storm Back at Home to Win Series Opener
- Bird Dawgs Hold On, Clinch Series Win in Mississippi