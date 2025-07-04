Agresti & Boulders Provide Own Fireworks Take Series Opener in Slugfest vs Québec

Pomona, NY - On a night that C Jason Agresti set the team record with a 23-game hitting streak, the New York Boulders lit up the 4th of July with their own supply of offensive fireworks, slugging past the Frontier League-leading Québec Capitales, 12-9, for their third straight win in the opener of a three-game series at Clover Stadium.

Québec (36-13) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a leadoff homer by 1B Jarrod Belbin off RHP Erik Stock (ND / 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K), but New York (24-23) answered in the bottom half, tying the game on 2B Santino Rosso 's bases-loaded walk.

The Capitales edged ahead, 3-1, in the third on SS Kyle Crowl's two-run HR, but the home team responded with a seven-run bottom half, highlighted by Agresti's RBI double that left him all alone in the franchise record book, breaking the tie he shared overnight with Boulders legend Stephen Cardullo. First baseman Christian Ficca and Rosso also had ribby doubles, while RF Ryan McCoy capped the inning with a two-run double.

Québec closed to 8-6 in a top of the fourth that featured solo homers from Belbin and 3B Kenen Irizarry.

The Boulders extended their lead in the fifth on SS Austin Dennis 's second ribby single of the night, then stretched it to 11-6 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double from McCoy and a sacrifice fly by Agresti.

The Caps' Kyle Crowl launched a three-run homer off LHP Coby Reeves in the top of the eighth to make it 11-9 before RHP Nolan LaMere stranded the tying runs on base, then 3B Fritz Genther put the icing on the holiday cake with a solo shot in the bottom half.

RHP Tyler Vail notched his seventh save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Also of note:

* McCoy (4-for-5, 3 RBI) extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a third inning leadoff single

* Dennis (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R) is now 12-of-16 in the first four games of the current home stand

* LHP Ethan Bradford picked up his first Boulders win, going 2.1 innings in relief, allowing a hit, a walk, and a HBP, while striking out three

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the 8th time in the last12 games

RHP Garrett Cooper (4-0) takes the mound tomorrow (Saturday) night vs. Québec LHP Harley Gollert for game two of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm EDT. New York will try to secure its first four- series winning streak of the year.

