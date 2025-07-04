Wild Things Drop Fourth Consecutive Contest to Open Weekend Set

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, MS - The Washington Wild Things got a strong pitching performance but stranded 12 on base in their first ever meeting against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, falling 2-1.

Kobe Foster made his 50th start as a Wild Thing, tying him for second in career starts for Washington with Gary Lee. He lasted five innings and struck out five with four hits. His early exit wasn't because of performance or pitch count, but because, after Ethan Wilder struck out looking in the top of the sixth and was ejected for arguing the strike three call, the first-base umpire heard something in the dugout and tossed Foster from the game.

To that point, Washington had accumulated four of its seven hits and had two more reach via walk but couldn't do anything with the runners. That trend continued on both sides until the bottom of the seventh when the Mud Monsters broke through. After a single and two walks loaded the bases with Hector Garcia on the mound, a one-strike pitch was flared over first baseman Andrew Czech's head and into short right for a bleeder two-run hit, making it 2-0 Mississippi.

Washington got a run back in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jeff Liquori that scored Tommy Caufield, but Washington ended up stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the frame. They'd do the same in the ninth after back-to-back walks started the inning against the Mud Monsters' closer Sergio Sanchez.

Foster, Christian Diaz and Chad Coles worked scoreless outings in the loss. Tommy Caufield extended both his hit and on-base streaks to 10 and 16, respectively. Andrew Czech added a double and a single for a multi-hit effort, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

The Wild Things' loss is the team's fourth in a row, the first four-game skid for the franchise since the 2023 season. The middle game of the series will feature the ball being handed to righty Jordan DiValerio (5-2, 5.22 ERA) for Washington. Mississippi will send RHP Tyree Thompson (4-1, 2.49 ERA) to the hill. The game is scheduled to begin Saturday evening at 7:00/6:00 p.m. CT. at Trustmark Park.







