Boomers Celebrate Independence Day with Walk-off Win

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers treated a sold out crowd of 8,054 to a walk off win over the Evansville Otters, celebrating Independence Day with a 9-8 victory

Michael Gould capped a frantic comeback with his fourth hit, a single to plate Christian Fedko in the bottom of the ninth to ignite a frenzy on the fourth. The Boomers trailed 7-2 entering the eighth and 8-7 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Schaumburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI double from Kyle Fitzgerald to score Banks Tolley. Evansville tied the game in the third and received a two-run homer from JJ Cruz, his first of three, in the fifth to take a 3-1 edge. Anthony Calarco lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to draw within 3-2 but Evansville scored two in the sixth and seventh to lead 7-2.

The Boomers plated five runs to incite the crowd and tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch hitter Aaron Simmons logged an RBI single, Fedko doubled home two and Calarco tied the game with an opposite field double, upping his league best RBI total to 68, just three away from the Schaumburg single season mark in 49 contests. Cruz homered leading off the ninth to give Evansville the brief edge again but Fedko legged out a fielder's choice to score Satchell Norman and keep the game alive prior to the heroics from Gould.

The Boomers racked up 15 hits in the win. Gould tripled twice and finished 4-for-6. Calarco and Fedko both knocked home three runs. Fedko, Andrew Sojka, Tolley and Simmons all picked up a pair of hits. Quinlan Wiley worked 5.2 innings in a no-decision. Dylan Stutsman picked up his fifth win of the season in relief.

