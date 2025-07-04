Florence Routs Joliet for Fourth of July Win

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, crushed the Slammers 11-2 on Fourth of July for a series-opening win.

Less than 24 hours after setting a Frontier League record for the most runs scored in a single game, the Y'alls offense went back to work immediately. An RBI single from Brendan Bobo in the first inning scored Anthony Brocato to take a 1-0 lead that Florence wouldn't relinquish.

Florence would take control of the game, scoring four runs in both the second and third innings. Both innings included three-run home runs from Hank Zeisler in the second and Brocato in the third. The blast marked Zeisler's team-high twelfth of the season and Brocato's sixth of the season. The Y'alls saw a lot of production from the bottom of the order in both innings, with the 7-8-9 spots going 5-for-6 with six runs scored and two RBIs from Norris McClure.

Shaun Gamelin took the ball for Florence and controlled the game on the mound in a statement start from the rookie hurler. "Gamer" went six strong innings, allowing just two runs, one earned, on four hits and picking up seven punchouts en route to his second win of the season.

Matt Fernandez came out of the pen for some long relief and provided the Y'alls with just that. After a rocky last outing, Fernandez rebounded with three solid frames, allowing just one run and closing out the game for a three-inning save.

Anthony Brocato kept the offense going with another blast in the seventh inning, his second of the day and fifth on the week. Brocato finished with a 2-for-4 line with six RBIs and two walks. The Y'alls saw four-hit games from Zeisler and TJ Reeves and a three-hit night from Mike Ballard. Florence ended with 20+ hits for the second night in a row as the offense continues its hot streak.

Florence returns to Joliet tomorrow night for game two of the three-game series versus the Slammers. The Y'alls will send RHP Rodney Hutchison to the hill and he will be opposed by a TBA pitcher for Joliet. The first pitch is once again set for 6:05 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.