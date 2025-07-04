ThunderBolts Win Game One in Brockton

July 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, NJ - Oscar Serratos homered for the third straight game and Buddie Pindel threw six strong innings as the ThunderBolts claimed the opener of a three-game series from the Brockton Rox 6-1 at Campanelli Stadium Friday night.

The Bolts (16-33) wasted no time in jumping out to the lead. In the top of the first, Michael Sandle reached on a dropped third strike, David Maberry walked and Serratos hit an RBI double to make it 1-0.

Brockton (22-25) tied the score in the third when Trey Ciulla-Hall hit a solo homer but the Rox only got one runner to second base and none as far as third the rest of the night.

Serratos's solo homer leading off the top of the fourth put the Bolts in front for good. They extended their lead in the fifth. Josh Gibson hit a two-run home run, the first of his professional career to make it 4-1. Sandle followed with a double. He scored on Maberry's sacrifice fly.

In the eighth, with two outs, James Dunlap hit his third triple of the year and Kyle Harbison single him in to make the final score 6-1.

Pindel did not issue a walk over six innings. He allowed seven hits but stayed out of trouble, inducing three double plays. He improved to 4-3 with his second straight win.

Joe Kemlage (3-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits over a season-high six innings.

Trevin Reynolds recorded the final nine outs, including one more double play, to earn his fourth save.

The ThunderBolts will try to clinch the series victory in game two on Saturday night. Dante Maietta (1-1, 8.25) is expected to start against Brockton's Pierce Williams (0-0, 4.91). First pitch from Campanelli Field is scheduled for 5:30 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







