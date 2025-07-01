Otters Drop Opener After Tough Early Innings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (21-24) dropped the opener to the Mississippi Mud Monsters (21-25) Tuesday night, 12-2.

The Otters sent out Anthony Patterson III for his fourth start and after his quality start in Gateway, he struggled early. He went four innings and allowed 10 runs while striking out four.

Evansville's bats went cold after a great weekend against Florence. The Otters managed four hits, scoring one in the fourth and one in the seventh. JT Benson and Pavin Parks both hit doubles, Keenan Taylor singled in a run in the fourth and Ellis Schwartz got the fourth hit after entering in the seventh. He eventually came around to score the second run for Evansville.

Tyler Martin entered the ball game in the fifth and pitched solid in his three innings of work. He struck out two and allowed two runs.

Nolan Thebiay pitched two scoreless innings to finish the night for the Otters while striking out three.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CT for Military Appreciation and First Responders Night. Gates open at Historic Bosse Field at 5:30 p.m..

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

