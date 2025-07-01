ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
PATERSON, NJ - The ThunderBolts' scheduled series opener against the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium was rained out Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. Game one will start at 4:05 CDT with game two to follow a half hour after the opener's conclusion.

Greg Duncan (2-4, 3.69) will start the first half of Wednesday evening's twin bill with Aaron Evers (2-3, 3.67) scheduled to start game two. Evansville counters with Jalon Long (3-3, 1.80) in game one and Alex Barker (3-4, 3.56) in game two. All broadcast information for the doubleheader can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

