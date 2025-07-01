ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey
July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
PATERSON, NJ - The ThunderBolts' scheduled series opener against the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium was rained out Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. Game one will start at 4:05 CDT with game two to follow a half hour after the opener's conclusion.
Greg Duncan (2-4, 3.69) will start the first half of Wednesday evening's twin bill with Aaron Evers (2-3, 3.67) scheduled to start game two. Evansville counters with Jalon Long (3-3, 1.80) in game one and Alex Barker (3-4, 3.56) in game two. All broadcast information for the doubleheader can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Bird Dawgs Storm Back at Home to Win Series Opener - Down East Bird Dawgs
- All-Around Effort Leads Florence to Victory - Florence Y'alls
- Boomers Edged by Florence in Series Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans and Rox Suspended, Will Resume Game Tomorrow - Ottawa Titans
- Eisenbarger's Gem Stands Behind Vegas' Early Homer - Lake Erie Crushers
- Ny Boulders & Sussex County Miners Postponed - New York Boulders
- ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Happy Canada Day, Indeed - New York Boulders
- LHP Mason Olson Signed by Toronto Blue Jays - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey
- "Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks, Thursday, July 3rd at 7:30 PM
- Sandle Named Frontier League Player of the Week
- ThunderBolts Erase Six-Run Deficit to Complete Sweep
- Thunderbolts Win Series on Pindel's Gem