ThunderBolts and Jackals Postponed in New Jersey

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The ThunderBolts' scheduled series opener against the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium was rained out Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. Game one will start at 4:05 CDT with game two to follow a half hour after the opener's conclusion.

Greg Duncan (2-4, 3.69) will start the first half of Wednesday evening's twin bill with Aaron Evers (2-3, 3.67) scheduled to start game two. Evansville counters with Jalon Long (3-3, 1.80) in game one and Alex Barker (3-4, 3.56) in game two. All broadcast information for the doubleheader can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.