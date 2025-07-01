All-Around Effort Leads Florence to Victory

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 5-3 on Tuesday night. The win ends a four-game skid and six-game road losing streak.

Florence drew first blood, plating two runs against Cole Cook in the first inning and not looking back the rest of the game. A deep fly ball that bounced out of the leaping right fielder's glove ended in RBI triple for Hank Zeisler scoring Tyler Shaneyfelt. Zeilser would trot home on a Zade Richardson RBI single on the very next pitch. In the second inning, the newcomer for Florence, Norris McClure, reached on an error and was brought home by Anthony Brocato to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Michael Barker controlled the game on the mound, firing a season-high six innings en route to his second consecutive and fifth win on the season. Barker allowed solo blasts in the third and fourth to tighten the lead to 3-2, but limited damage all night. He finished with five strikeouts and no walks in a quality start.

Florence got back to work in the fifth when TJ Reeves lined a double to the right field gap. Zeisler would follow with an RBI double down the line, putting Florence in front, 4-2. McClure laced a triple down the left field line for his first professional hit and was brought in on a sacrifice fly from Mike Ballard, for a 5-3 lead. Reeves and Zeisler led the Y'alls offense with two doubles for Reeves and a three-hit night from the captain, Zeisler.

Max Whitesell entered in relief of Barker in the seventh and continued his great start to his pro career. Whitesell fired two shutout innings, allowing just one hit before giving way to closer Jett Lodes. The Oklahoma alum allowed a leadoff single but sent the Boomers down in order shortly after and picked up his team-high third save of the season.

Florence returns to Wintrust Field tomorrow as the three-game series versus Schaumburg continues. The Y'alls will send Rodney Hutchison to the bump for his season debut and will oppose RHP Eric Turner. First pitch is once again set for 6:30 PM CT.







