Eisenbarger's Gem Stands Behind Vegas' Early Homer

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (22-21) rode an early homer and an incredible pitching performance to a 4-0 shutout win over the Joliet Slammers (24-22) on Tuesday to kick off the series.

DH Derek Vegas designated himself as the big hitter right off the bat in the home half of the 1st. He blasted a moonshot over the left field wall for a three-run homer, blitzing LHP Aidan McEvoy with two outs.

LHP Jack Eisenbarger had a rough outing his last time out, but thanks to some adjustments suggested by pitching coach Mark Mason, he looked just like the 2024 All-Star version of Jack Eisenbarger early on. He struck out the side in the 2nd and cruised through his start into the 7th inning.

Eisenbarger walked and hit a batter after getting two outs, but only one hit was logged against him, an infield single in the 3rd. Jack got back on track with a much-needed quality start. His final line: 6 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K. RHP Brandyn Sittinger finished off the 7th to close Eisenbarger's masterfully written book on Tuesday.

The Crushers got an insurance run off a sacrifice fly by SS Jarrod Watkins in the 8th to push their lead to 4-0. RHP Michael Brewer snagged two strikeouts in the 9th to lock down the shutout effort.

Jack Eisenbarger (3-2) was very deserving of the win in his one-hit performance. Joliet's Aidan McEvoy (3-3) pitched very well outside of the homer, but suffered the loss.

