Ny Boulders & Sussex County Miners Postponed
July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' series opener vs. the Sussex County Miners has been rained out tonight at Clover Stadium and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday, July 2nd) starting at 5pm EDT.
Tickets for the Tuesday, July 1st, game can be exchanged at the Clover Stadium box office for comparable seats to any home game within the next 365 days, subject to availability and other conditions.
Please direct any questions to the Boulders ticket office, which can be reached by calling (845) 364-0009.
