Bird Dawgs Storm Back at Home to Win Series Opener

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs kicked off their six-game homestand with a comeback win on Tuesday night, rallying from an early three-run deficit to take the series opener against Trois-Rivičres Aigles, 7-3.

Trois-Rivičres opened the scoring in the second inning on a Chris Burgess RBI groundout, followed by a James Smibert run-scoring single. Luis Curbelo added a solo homer in the fourth to give the Aigles a 3-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the fifth when Cole Hill doubled in a run to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The momentum continued in the sixth as Jaylen Smith and Hill each delivered two-run doubles to put the Bird Dawgs in front. Yassel Pino added a solo shot in the seventh to make it 6-3.

Trotter Harlan tacked on an insurance run in the eighth, scoring on an error to cap a 7-3 win.

Drew Durst (1-6) earned the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out five. Starter Axel Andueza went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Reimy Beltre tossed the final two innings to pick up the save.

Jesen Therrien (1-3) took the loss for Trois-Rivičres, surrendering five runs on five hits while striking out six.

The Bird Dawgs improve their record to 19-25 with the win and look to build on the momentum in game two of the six-game series, scheduled for an 11 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday, July 2, at Historic Grainger Stadium.

