ValleyCats Back Klein's Gem with Six-Run Sixth

July 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (26-18) defeated the Québec Capitales (35-11) 7-3 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Amani Larry greeted Ty Buckner with a single in the home half of the first. Larry stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Kyle Novak picked up an RBI groundout to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Québec responded in the third. Easton Klein walked Jarrod Belbin. Will Riley singled and Belbin advanced to third. Ruben Castro hit into a double play, scoring Belbin to even the game, 1-1.

Tri-City pulled away with a six-run sixth. Ian Walters, Josh Leslie, and Josue Urdaneta each drove in a run across three consecutive plate appearances. Larry collected a two-run double off Franklin Parra, and Javeyan Williams followed suit with an RBI knock to make it a 7-1 contest.

Belbin singled off Brayhans Barreto in the seventh before swiping second. Castro singled in Belbin to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Capitales chipped away in the eighth. Anthony Quirion walked, and went to third on a double from Marc-Antoine Lebreux. Christian Inoa knocked in Quirion with a single. Liu Fuenmayor entered and slammed the door, tossing 1.2 perfect frames, and struck out three for his third save.

Klein (4-2) earned the win. He turned in a quality start, firing six innings of one-run ball, yielding two hits, walking five, and striking out two.

Buckner (5-2) received the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering six runs on 11 hits, and struck out four.

Tri-City looks to take the series against Québec tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2nd. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | QUÉBEC 3

W: Easton Klein (4-2)

L: Ty Buckner (5-2)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (3)

Time of Game: 2:44

Attendance: 1,657

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. July 2nd is Boots, BBQ, and Baseball Night and game two of the six-game homestand. There will be a BBQ Brisket Sandwich available on the right field concourse at Buddy's. Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.