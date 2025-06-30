Boulders Enjoy Managerial Milestone in Brockton

June 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Brockton, MA - TJ Stanton became the first manager in franchise history to notch his 400th career regular season win, as the Boulders took their rubber game at Campanelli Stadium, 4-2, over the Brockton Rox.

New York (19-21) had a pair of two-run innings, rallying from 1-0 down in the top of the fourth when LF Isaac Bellony led off with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly by 3B Fritz Genther, and 1B Christian Ficca belted his fourth home run of the year.

The Rox (19-22) would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, but the Boulders went back on top after 2B Kyle Hess started the seventh with a double, was sacrificed to third base by CF Ryan Vogel, then scored on a double by SS Austin Dennis, who stole third and raced home with the final run moments later on a wild pitch.

Rookie RHP Aidan Risse picked up his first professional win (1-2 / 6 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K), while rookie LHP Coby Reeves followed with two scoreless innings, and RHP Tyler Vail worked a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save of the season.

Also of Note

* RF Ryan McCoy (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fifth inning single

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the fifth game in a row

The Boulders continue their two-city road trip with a visit to Trois-Rivières. First of three games vs Les Aigles is set for tomorrow (Friday) night at 7:05pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games - home and away - are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.