Jackals Swept by Titans

OTTAWA, O.N. - The New Jersey Jackals (14-28) fell to the Ottawa Titans (18-26) 6-3 in Sunday's finale.

Ottawa struck first on an AJ Wright solo home run in the fourth inning. The Jackals quickly answered in the top of the fifth when Patrick Sanchez singled to score Taylor Olmstead and Sam Seeker.

Trailing 2-1, Justin Fogel singled for the Titans, driving in Tim Holyk to even the score. They took the lead in the sixth, plating two runs on a Holyk double to lead 4-2.

In the seventh, they added two insurance runs on back to back RBIs from Nolan McCarthy and Kaiden Cardoso. The Jackals trimmed the gap to 6-3 in the top of the eighth on Sanchez' third RBI of the day, a single that scored Chris Brady.

Frankie Guiliano (L, 1-2) took the loss after tossing one inning and allowing two runs. He relieved Nick Timpanelli (ND, 0-0) who threw five innings, allowing two runs with a strikeout in his professional debut. Kaleb Hill (W, 1-2) earned the win, pitching three innings, conceding just one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Erasmo Pinales (S, 3) struck out two in the ninth inning and allowed no runs.

The Jackals return home for a midweek series against the Windy City Thunderbolts. First pitch for Tuesday's opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







