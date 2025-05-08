What to Expect for Bird Dawgs Inaugural Opening Homestand

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Inaugural season for the Down East Bird Dawgs is about to begin. Here is everything you need to know ahead of opening day at Historic Grainger Stadium & Superior Metal Structures & Concrete Field.

The Bird Dawgs are an independent professional baseball team competing in the Frontier League, an official MLB Partner League. The 2025 season features a 96-game schedule, including 48 home games at Historic Grainger Stadium.

The Bird Dawgs have also finalized their opening day roster for the inaugural 2025 season. The roster is comprised of 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, three outfielders, and two utility players. The team will be led by Field Manager Brett Wellman, Hitting Coach TJ White, and Pitching Coach Matt Decker.

To help fans plan for an enjoyable experience at Grainger Stadium, the team has built an A-Z Guide to answer many questions ahead of the inaugural season.

Rain Policy: The Bird Dawgs will do everything in their power to play games as scheduled, but the weather may alter the schedule. In case of delays or cancellations, the team will post the most current information on social media. If nothing is posted, the game is on as scheduled but rest assured, we are always monitoring the situation!

What if it does rain out? In the event we are unable to start a game, or four and a half innings are not played, tickets for the rained-out game can be exchanged for another game that season. Hold onto the tickets and bring them back to the box office to swap them for your new date.

Cashless Venue: This season, Historic Grainger Stadium will operate as a cashless venue, accepting only credit cards and mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Fans who do not carry a credit or debit card or other form of digital payment can exchange cash for Dawg Dollars at Customer Service. Dawg Dollars can be used at concession stands throughout the ballpark. As a cashless venue, Grainger Stadium allows fans to have quicker, safer, and more secure transactions while also cutting down on lines and wait times.

Accessible Parking & Seating: The main parking lot surrounding Grainger Stadium offers spaces for guests with disabilities. ADA seating is available throughout the ballpark and can be requested for all Bird Dawgs games. For assistance reserving ADA seating, please contact us at 252-549-4388.

Clear Bag Policy: To ensure the safety and security of all fans, the Bird Dawgs have enacted a clear bag policy. Fans are permitted one clear bag (not to exceed 16"x16"x8") into the ballpark. Backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags are not permitted. Exceptions apply to medical equipment/supply bags and diaper bags. Security will be present at all Grainger Stadium entrances to allow screening of these bags.

Smoking: The majority of Grainger Stadium is smoke free. There will be a designated smoking section near the bathrooms near the main gates. Smoking includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vape pens.

Animals: Only properly identified service dogs are permitted at Grainger Stadium, unless for official dog-friendly or Bark in the Park games.

Young Children: Children aged 2 or younger do not need a ticket if they will be seated in a lap. If the child will be occupying their own seat, a ticket is required. If you would like to sit your carrier in a seat, you will need to purchase a ticket.

For more details on what to expect at Bird Dawgs games for the 2025 season, visit our A-Z Guide and FAQ at www.downeastbirddawgs.com/grainger-stadium/faq/

To follow the action from home, all 96 games will be streamed live at frontierleaguetv.com.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.