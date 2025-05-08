Monsters Unleashed: Mississippi Mud Monsters Launch Opening Homestand with Fireworks, Pickleball, and Swamp-Sized Fun

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - After months of mystery, monster sightings, and t-shirt teasers, the Mississippi Mud Monsters are finally taking the field-and they're bringing the party with them.

The team's inaugural homestand kicks off Thursday, May 8 with Opening Night presented by Trustmark, featuring blazing fireworks, $2 beers, and not one, but TWO giveaways. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will score a limited-edition Inaugural Season T-shirt courtesy of Trustmark, and a Magnet Schedule from The Out of Bounds Show to plan their summer of swampy baseball.

As part of the historic night, fans will also witness a hometown icon take the mound: Super Bowl Champion and retired NFL star Malcolm Butler will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, kicking off a new era of Mississippi baseball with championship flair.

It's also Thirsty Thursday, so grab a cold 16oz draft for just two bucks and toast to history-this isn't just Opening Day, it's the first game in Mississippi Mud Monsters history.

Friday, May 9 turns the volume up again with Fireworks presented by Metro Mechanical and another Magnet Schedule Giveaway (yep-first 1,000 fans again). If you missed out on Opening Night, here's your second shot at kicking off the summer right.

Then, we serve up something no one saw coming: Pickleball Palooza on Saturday, May 10. Presented by WJTV and Gatorade, this night is dill-iciously different. The first 1,000 fans will snag an exclusive Mud Monsters pickleball paddle, and we're even setting up real pickleball courts on the left field concourse so you can volley with your crew before first pitch. After the game, kids 12 and under can take the field for Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum-a memory-making moment to cap off a monster-sized Saturday.

And here's the kicker: parking is free, and you can leave your clear bags at home. That's right-no paid parking and no clear bag policy means getting into the game is easier (and less of a hassle) than ever.

This season marks the Mud Monsters' first in the Frontier League, the largest and longest-running independent professional baseball league in the country. As a Partner League of Major League Baseball, the Frontier League features top-level competition and rising stars, all playing with the grit, energy, and personality that define America's most exciting ballparks.

"This is more than Opening Day-it's the beginning of something special for Pearl," said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "We're proud to bring the Frontier League to Mississippi and create a ballpark experience that's fun, welcoming, and full of surprises. This homestand is our first big swing, and we can't wait for fans to see what we've built."

Tickets start at just $10 and are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com. Don't miss out on exclusive BCI Club seats with in-seat service, or explore All-You-Can-Eat ticket options available for every game-the ultimate way to feed your fandom.

All games take place at Trustmark Park (1 Monsters Alley, Pearl, MS 39208), with gates opening one hour before first pitch unless otherwise noted.

Opening Homestand Schedule

Thursday, May 8 vs Florence Y'alls

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

First Game in Mississippi Mud Monsters History

Opening Night presented by Trustmark

Ceremonial First Pitch by Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Butler

Inaugural Season T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Trustmark (first 1,000 fans)

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Out of Bounds Show (first 1,000 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks presented by Trustmark

Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beers

Friday, May 9 vs Florence Y'alls

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Out of Bounds Show (first 1,000 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks presented by Metro Mechanical

Saturday, May 10 vs Florence Y'alls

Gates Open: 5:00pm, First Pitch: 6:00pm

Pickleball Palooza presented by WJTV & Gatorade

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Pickleball courts open on the left field concourse

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.