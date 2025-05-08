Brockton Rox to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Saturday, June 21

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are excited to announce actor and fan-favorite on "The Sopranos", Steve Schirripa, will make a special appearance at the Brockton Rox Saturday, June 21. Sopranos Night featuring Steve Schirripa will be highlighted by a pregame V.I.P. Meet & Greet and picnic and a limited autograph signing on the concourse. Schirripa will participate in the pre-game ceremonies on the field, where he will welcome the crowd and be involved in the ceremonial first pitch. In addition, Schirripa's social media star dog Willie is slated to be in attendance to meet fans and enjoy the event.

"I'm excited to come to Brockton for Sopranos Night," said Schirripa. "From myself, my family, and of course Willieboy, we can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark and cheer on the Rox."

Fans with V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets will enjoy a private pregame picnic and have the only guaranteed opportunity to meet Schirripa and get an autograph. Tickets for the Rox pregame V.I.P. Meet & Greet and picnic from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. are on sale now and available HERE. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis. First pitch for Sopranos Night featuring Steve Schirripa on June 21 is set for 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The night will celebrate Schirripa's legendary career and conclude with a spectacular postgame fireworks show.

"Steve Schirripa is a legend. To bring an actor as accomplished as Steve out to a Rox game is a special opportunity," said Rox President Shawn Reilly. "We are thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to meet Steve and can't wait to pack the ballpark on June 21."

Schirripa became well known for playing fan-favorite character "Bobby Baccalieri" on the acclaimed HBO drama "The Sopranos." Schirripa, with castmate and friend Michael Imperioli, hosted the Webby award winner for Fan Favorite TV/Film podcast, "Talking Sopranos" a re-watch of the entire series. The two also co-authored a companion book, Woke Up This Morning (HarperCollins), which is a New York Times Best Seller. The actor, host and NYT best-selling author also starred in the long-running CBS series "Blue Bloods," in the role of detective Anthony Abetemarco.

"The Sopranos" is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television series of all time and was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999 to June 10, 2007. Spanning six seasons and 86 episodes, "The Sopranos" won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and was named the best-written show of all time in 2013 by the Writers Guild of America. The show was also ranked as the top television show of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone.

Tickets for Sopranos Night featuring Steve Schirripa are available now at BrocktonRox.com/tickets. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are available HERE.

The Rox Opening Weekend, May 16- 18, features an Opening Day Block Party and postgame fireworks. Saturday night will feature a drone show and a STEM fair with displays from area students. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.

