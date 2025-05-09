Rox Road Opener Update

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tonight's highly anticipated season opener for your Brockton Rox has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled to face off on the road against the Tri-City ValleyCats, the matchup will now be rescheduled as both teams await clearer skies. The Rox will make up today's May 9th game with a doubleheader versus Tri-City during their series in New York from June 13-15. The Rox will kickoff on the road against Tri-City tomorrow at 6:30pm.

While the delay dampens seasoning opening excitement, the team remains focused and ready to kick off our Revival as soon as conditions allow. In the meantime, sign up for HomeTeam Network to never miss a moment of exciting Rox baseball!

DAYS UNTIL REVIVAL OPENING WEEKEND: 7

FRIDAY - The first 1000 fans on Opening Night will receive a Rox revival tee shirt compliments of Eastern Bank, the Official Bank of the Rox. Join us from 5-7 PM for an exciting pregame Block Party, then stick around after the game for an extraordinary fireworks show - Hurry tickets are selling fast! Don't miss out on this historic night in Brockton baseball history!

SATURDAY - Join us for STEM Night Saturday with a Drone Show and Meet hall-of-famer Jim Rice! Gates open at 5:30 PM with a ceremonial first pitch before the game. The night will feature local programs' amazing science projects and presentations. Stay in your seats after the game and look to the sky for a drone show!

SUNDAY - Family Funday Sunday! End the week with your family and friends at the Rox. Kids eat free, and don't miss the post-game team autograph session!

Get Opening Weekend Tickets!

South Middle School Visit and Jersey Reveal!

Ciulla-Hall: Substitute Teacher Turned Professional Athlete

Students at South Middle School in Brockton had an unforgettable day as they welcomed a visit from Rox players in our new and improved jerseys! Trey Ciulla-Hall, former South Middle School substitute teacher, made his return to adoring students with teammate Keagan Calero to speak with students about teamwork, perseverance, and the importance of education, sharing personal stories from their journeys to the big leagues. The visit was a home run, leaving students energized and motivated both on and off the field.







