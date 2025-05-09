Complete Effort Guides Titans to Opening Day Victory

Kinston, NC- Opening the 2025 campaign, the Ottawa Titans (1-0) spoiled the inaugural home game for the Down East Bird Dawgs (0-1) with a convincing 10-3 win on Friday.

In the early going, two-time all-star Grant Larson (win, 1-0) found himself in a nice groove - going nine-up nine-down to open up the night. Overall, Larson would give the squad six quality innings, allowing two runs on four hits, not walking a batter, and striking out eight in his first career Opening Day start.

The offence didn't take long to find its stride - putting up three runs in the second inning off Bird Dawgs starter Spencer Johnston (loss, 0-1) on four hits. A fielder's choice from Jonah Sebring pushed across the season-opening run while an error and a Michael Fuhrman single had the visitors up by a trio early.

Sacrifice flies from Emmanuel Tapia and Cameron Masterman in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, had the Bird Dawgs within one - seeing Larson exit after the quality start.

In the seventh, the Titans strung together three hits off Greg Martinez - plating two runs. Jackie Urbaez ripped a single to right to plate one while rookie Jo Oyama delivered with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead.

Right-hander Brett Garcia gave the Titans an inning and a third of one-run ball to keep the lead intact entering the ninth.

With Martinez still on the hill for the Bird Dawgs - the Titans' offence caught fire - sending ten to the plate part of a five-run inning. Jeremy Piatkiewicz, Tucker Zdunich, and Jackie Urbaez each had RBI knocks - whil a two-run double from Jo Oyama put the game out of reach.

Hamilton's Zach Cameron faced the minimum in the ninth after hitting the lead-off man by rolling a game-ending double play ball in his professional debut.

In the win, the Titans got a four-hit night from rookie shortstop Jeremy Piatkiewicz, a three-hit evening from rookie Tucker Zdunich, and two-hit nights from Jackie Urbaez and Michael Fuhrman. In all, the Titans had 14 hits on the night.

The Ottawa Titans improve to 3-1 all-time on Opening Day. In all three wins, the Titans have managed to register ten runs or more.

The Ottawa Titans return to action with the second of a three-game set with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. from Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. After the series against the Bird Dawgs, the Titans will play three against Washington, then three next weekend against Lake Erie. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on 2025 ticket packages and group outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

