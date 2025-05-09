May 9th Game vs. Trois-Rivières Aigles Postponed; Rescheduled as Sunday Doubleheader
May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
AUGUSTA, NJ - Due to inclement weather tonight's game between the Sussex County Miners and the Trois-Rivières Aigles has been postponed.
The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 11, with Game One scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM at Skylands Stadium. The agtes will open at 11am for fans with brunch tickets and 11:30m for fans with regular admission tickets. Both games will be seven innings in accordance with league rules for doubleheaders.
All tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the Skylands Stadium Box Office for admission to any weekday game during the 2025 regular season, including the doubleheader on May 11.
Additionally, the 10th Anniversary Medallion Giveaway, originally planned for tonight, will be rescheduled for a later date. We'll announce the new giveaway date soon - stay tuned to our social media channels for updates.
We appreciate your understanding and continued support, and we look forward to seeing you at the ballpark soon!
For any questions regarding tickets or rescheduling, please contact the Skylands Stadium Box Office at 973-383-7644.
