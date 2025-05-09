Bird Dawgs Fall in Inaugural Season Opener

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs came up short in the first regular season game on Friday, May 9th as they fell to the Ottawa Titans 10-3.

After a one-two-three first inning for both sides, the Ottawa Titans struck first in the top of the second as Lamar Briggs came home on a fielder's choice hit by Jonah Sebring. Sebring then came home after a base hit to left field by Michael Fuhrman, followed by Taylor Wright, who scored on an error.

The Bird Dawgs found a run in the bottom of the fourth as Stephen DiTamaso secured the first hit with a single to center and run in franchise history as Emmanuel Tapia smacked a sacrifice fly to bring him home to make the score 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bird Dawgs inched closer as DiTamaso scored once again from a sacrifice fly hit by Cameron Masterman, trailing 3-2.

Ottawa extended their lead in the seventh as Fuhrman scored on a Jackie Urbaez single to right. Jeremy Piatkiewicz was brought home by a Jo Oyama sacrifice fly to take a 5-2 lead.

The Bird Dawgs scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth as Tapia hit a single to score Trey Law to make it 5-3, Ottawa.

The Titans exploded in the ninth as they scored five runs highlighted by Piatkiewicz who finished four for four with two runs and an RBI as Ottawa won 10-3.

Grant Larson (1-0) earned his first victory of the season as he delivered six innings, giving up two runs, and he struck out eight batters while walking none.

Spencer Johnston (0-1) was given the loss as he went five innings, striking out four batters and giving up two earned runs.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.