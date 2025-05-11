Sunday's Game vs. Ottawa Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

May 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Bird Dawgs series finale scheduled for Sunday, May 11th against Ottawa has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 22nd, when the Bird Dawgs are on the road in Ottawa. This will be during the 10-day Canadian road trip, where the Bird Dawgs play all three teams located in Canada.

All tickets purchased for Sunday's game, will be valid for any 2025 regular season game, excluding playoffs.

The Bird Dawgs continue their homestand on Tuesday, May 13th, against the New Jersey Jackals for a three-game series at Historic Grainger Stadium.

