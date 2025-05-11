Titans and Bird Dawgs Rained Out, Twin Bill July 22 in Ottawa

Kinston, NC - Sunday's series finale between the Ottawa Titans and Down East Bird Dawgs has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 22, with a start time of 5:00 pm in Ottawa. Tickets will be valid for both games of the doubleheader. Each game is scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans continue their season-opening nine-game road trip with the first of a three-game set with the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from EQT Park in Washington, Pennsylvania. The Titans will finish the trip with three more next weekend against Lake Erie. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

